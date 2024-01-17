Murder arrest made in August shooting death of Alec Rouse

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — An arrest has been made in the Aug. 20, 2023 murder of Alec Rouse, who died shortly after being found shot in the area of North Plymouth Avenue and Ambrose Street.

Brandon Hall has been charged with second-degree murder and second- and third-degree charges of criminal possession of a weapon.

According to Rochester Police, homicide investigators found that on Aug. 20 an argument between Hall and Rouse escalated, and Hall shot Rouse with a defaced, illegally possessed .380 caliber handgun. After a sealed indictment was issued, Hall was found on Jan. 11 in Rochester by the U.S. Marshalls Violent Felony Fugitive Task Force.

Hall is being held on $25,000 cash bail or $175,000 bond.

Police responded to the area at about 3:30 p.m. for the report of shots fired. Officers found Rouse, 31, unresponsive in the street with at least one gunshot wound to the torso.

Rouse was a father of three and a youth football coach. After his death, family members told News10NBC they believe he knocked on the wrong door in the middle of the night while looking for his fiancee.