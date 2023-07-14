Murder arrest made in Wednesday killing on Genesee Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — An arrest has been made in the July 12 shooting death of Dwayne Hall Jr. at Genesee and Hopkins streets. Rochester police today charged Stephan Jefferson, 20, with second-degree murder and two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

According to police, members of the U.S. Marshals Violent Felony Fugitive Task Force saw Jefferson riding a bicycle on the east side of the city and converged in on him. Police said they were able to take him into custody without incident, and that he was armed with a loaded handgun. They also credit the help of community members with his quick identification and arrest.

Jefferson and Hall, 38, had gotten into a fistfight at about 3:45 p.m. Wednesday, police said — adding that when the fight ended and Hall began to walk away, Jefferson retrieved a handgun, pointed it at Hall and fired one gunshot point-blank, hitting Hall in the chest. Hall was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival. Police said Hall and Jefferson used to live in the same neighborhood and the fight is believed to be the result of a previous dispute.

Jefferson is to be arraigned at 9:30 a.m. Friday in Rochester City Court.

The RPD’s Tactical Unit assisted the task force in the investigation.