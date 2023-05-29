Murder investigation shuts down part of East Avenue

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Two people were shot overnight in a bar in the East End.

Police have not given out any information about the victims, but the head of the Rochester Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit says this is a murder investigation.

The scene across the street from @news10nbc at Flour City Station is a double shooting and a murder investigation. We just got confirmation from RPD. Here’s what we can see from our Skydeck. pic.twitter.com/D0jtmNacas — Emily Putnam (@whec_eputnam) May 29, 2023

Police have cordoned off part of East Avenue in between Broadway and Winthrop Street. The investigation appears centered on Flour City Station, directly across from News10NBC.

This is a developing story. News10NBC will provide updates as they become available.