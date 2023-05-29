Murder investigation shuts down part of East Avenue
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Two people were shot overnight in a bar in the East End.
Police have not given out any information about the victims, but the head of the Rochester Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit says this is a murder investigation.
Police have cordoned off part of East Avenue in between Broadway and Winthrop Street. The investigation appears centered on Flour City Station, directly across from News10NBC.
