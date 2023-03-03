Musical act lineup announced for Lilac Festival
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Lilac Festival organizers announced the music headliners for this year’s festival, which is just over two months away.
The 125th annual festival will open on May 12. Organizers said the goal was to get a lot of local bands to play. The headliners include tributes such as the Zac Brown Tribute Band, Almost Queen, and Allman Brothers tribute Blue Sky Brothers.
Here is the lineup for the headliners. You can learn more about the acts here.
- Special Guest (TBA) – May 12
- Zac Brown Tribute Band – May 13
- The Iguanas, The Seven Wonders – May 14
- Mikaela Davis – May 15
- The Sam Grisman Project – May 16
- Blue Sky Brothers – May 17
- Almost Queen – May 18
- The FOUNDERS of Roomful of Blues,
- The Record Company – May 19
- Shamarr Allen, Big Eyed Phish – May 20
- Into the Now – May 21
Here is the lineup for supporting talent:
- Sneezy, Personal Blend – May 12
- MoChester, Shine – May 13
- Sofrito, BB Dang – May 14
- Big Blue House, Public Water Supply – May 15
- Organ Fairchild, Digglers Bridge – May 16
- Inside Out, Root Shock – May 17
- Mothership, Stunt Double – May 18
- Steve Grills & The Roadmasters– May 19
- Hello City, The Medicinals – May 20
- Head to the Roots, Vintage Pistol, Judah, Workingman’s Dead – May 21
The festival at Highland Park typically draws more than half a million people with its rows of lilac bushes, free entertainment, food, and vendors. Vendor registration is now open online.
“The Rochester Lilac Festival showcases the spectacular beauty of historic Highland Park and provides residents and visitors the opportunity to enjoy world-class talent,” Mayor Malik Evans said. “Family-friendly, free events like the Lilac Festival add a special vitality to our city.”
The 2023 festival will run for ten days in a row instead of three weekends in a row, as it did for 2021 and 2022. Here is the schedule of events at the festival:
- May 12 – Opening Ceremonies, 125th Anniversary Celebration
- May 12, 15, 16, 17, & 18 – Lunch Specials
- May 13, 14, 20 & 21 – Art in the Park
- May 13 – Wine Tasting Expo & Lilac Parade
- May 14 – Craft Beer Expo
- May 17 – Seniors’ Day
- May 20 & 21 – 2nd Annual Health & Wellness Experience presented by Evans Bank
- May 21 – Lilac 10k, 5k and Donut Dash presented by the Louis S. Wolk JCC of Greater Rochester
The festival first started in 1898, in sync with the blooming of the most extensive collection of lilacs in the Northeast. It’s hosted by Monroe County, the City of Rochester, and Visit Rochester.