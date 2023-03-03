Musical act lineup announced for Lilac Festival

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Lilac Festival organizers announced the music headliners for this year’s festival, which is just over two months away.

The 125th annual festival will open on May 12. Organizers said the goal was to get a lot of local bands to play. The headliners include tributes such as the Zac Brown Tribute Band, Almost Queen, and Allman Brothers tribute Blue Sky Brothers.

Here is the lineup for the headliners. You can learn more about the acts here.

Special Guest (TBA) – May 12

Zac Brown Tribute Band – May 13

The Iguanas, The Seven Wonders – May 14

Mikaela Davis – May 15

The Sam Grisman Project – May 16

Blue Sky Brothers – May 17

Almost Queen – May 18

The FOUNDERS of Roomful of Blues,

The Record Company – May 19

Shamarr Allen, Big Eyed Phish – May 20

Into the Now – May 21

Here is the lineup for supporting talent:

Sneezy, Personal Blend – May 12

MoChester, Shine – May 13

Sofrito, BB Dang – May 14

Big Blue House, Public Water Supply – May 15

Organ Fairchild, Digglers Bridge – May 16

Inside Out, Root Shock – May 17

Mothership, Stunt Double – May 18

Steve Grills & The Roadmasters– May 19

Hello City, The Medicinals – May 20

Head to the Roots, Vintage Pistol, Judah, Workingman’s Dead – May 21

The festival at Highland Park typically draws more than half a million people with its rows of lilac bushes, free entertainment, food, and vendors. Vendor registration is now open online.

“The Rochester Lilac Festival showcases the spectacular beauty of historic Highland Park and provides residents and visitors the opportunity to enjoy world-class talent,” Mayor Malik Evans said. “Family-friendly, free events like the Lilac Festival add a special vitality to our city.”

The 2023 festival will run for ten days in a row instead of three weekends in a row, as it did for 2021 and 2022. Here is the schedule of events at the festival:

May 12 – Opening Ceremonies, 125th Anniversary Celebration

May 12, 15, 16, 17, & 18 – Lunch Specials

May 13, 14, 20 & 21 – Art in the Park

May 13 – Wine Tasting Expo & Lilac Parade

May 14 – Craft Beer Expo

May 17 – Seniors’ Day

May 20 & 21 – 2nd Annual Health & Wellness Experience presented by Evans Bank

May 21 – Lilac 10k, 5k and Donut Dash presented by the Louis S. Wolk JCC of Greater Rochester

The festival first started in 1898, in sync with the blooming of the most extensive collection of lilacs in the Northeast. It’s hosted by Monroe County, the City of Rochester, and Visit Rochester.