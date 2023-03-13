Most of NYS under state of emergency ahead of winter blast Tuesday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Winter isn’t through with us yet.

Several counties are under states of emergency starting at 8 p.m. Monday due to inclement weather. They include Ontario, Wayne, and Yates counties.

Snowfall is expected to be moderate west of Rochester, totaling between 3-6 inches. Areas east of the city could see between 6-9 inches.

Tandem and empty tractor trailers are banned from the New York State Thruway starting at 8 p.m. Monday between I-87 exit 17 to I-90 exit 36.

“This is a serious Nor’easter,” Gov. Kathy Hochul said. “It is something to be taken extremely seriously, and that’s what we’re doing here in the State of New York. And we encourage everyone to heed these warnings. This is your chance today. Get what you need, cancel your plans.”

The latest forecast is available here.