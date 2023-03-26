My Brother’s Keeper hosts Youth Peace Summit

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Young people Rochester neighborhoods talked about the community’s ongoing struggle with violent crime and recommended potential solutions at a Youth Peace Summit that My Brother’s Keeper hosted on Saturday.

The City of Rochester’s Youth Voice One Vision, the Mayor’s Youth Advisory Council, and the RCSD’s Student Leadership Congress, as well as other local youth groups were a part of the planning for this event.

ROC MBK is a collaborative effort between New York State, the City of Rochester, the RCSD and local community agencies that focuses on the creation of sustainable pathways for young people with an emphasis on males of color. ROC MBK is a member of the national My Brothers Keeper alliance, which was launched in 2014 by President Barack Obama and transitioned to the Chicago-based Obama Foundation.