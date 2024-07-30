‘My heart is so broken’: Vigil honors victims of mass shooting, family member and promoters speak out

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A somber mood filled the air during a prayer vigil for the victims of Sunday’s mass shooting in Rochester. Seven people were shot, two killed, during a community barbecue at Maplewood Park.

The search is still on for the shooters and no arrests have been made.

Stephanie Lucas, the cousin of Tyasia Manning who was killed in the shooting, says gatherings like this help the community come together to lift each other in prayer and cope with the pain.

“I was shocked, I said this is unreal. I just couldn’t believe it,” Lucas said as she approached the park and heard shots ring out. “So I ran the light and left.”

Later that night, Lucas was stunned and saddened to learn about the details of the shooting and the number of lives lost, including the death of her cousin Tyasia who was shot and killed at the event.

Lucas said the family is struggling with the loss of Tyasia.

“They’re not doing too well. Especially when it’s unexpected and the gun violence and it hurts,” Lucas said, overcome with emotions.

She says her cousin was active in the community, everyone loved her, and she had a vibrant personality.

Brandon Caruthers and his group were part of the promotion team for the event. He says the team is also hurting.

“As soon as I heard the shot go off I just got to safety as quick as possible. Again my heart goes out to the families. On behalf of the staff we send our deepest condolences to everybody that is affected by this tragedy,” Caruthers said.

He says the event was a community appreciation barbecue with all good vibes until things took a violent turn.

Marshay Williams attended the event with her cousin who ran for her life when she heard shots fired. Williams left right before the shots rang out.

“I just continue to text her and tell her cousin I love you. I’m so glad that you’re okay. But my heart is so broken for the family members who don’t get that comfort to talk to their family member again,” Williams said.

Phylicia Council was also killed during the event at Maplewood Park. Five others who were shot are expected to survive.

News10NBC has reached out to Council’s family but has not heard back.

