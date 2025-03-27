Mysterious substances at 3 NY prisons send 22 staff, 7 inmates to hospital in one week

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ATTICA, N.Y. – More than two dozen prison guards, nurses and inmates ended up in the hospital after mysterious substances were found inside the walls of three New York state prisons. The incidents started six days after the end of a prison strike.

In one week, 22 staff members and 7 inmates were hospitalized. Many received shots of Narcan, the medicine that reverses the effects of an overdose.

Ken Jones’ son is serving a sentence at Wyoming Correctional Facility. One week ago, a mysterious substance got into the prison and sent one inmate and five guards to the hospital.

Berkeley Brean, News10NBC: “What do you think it was?”

Ken Jones, father of inmate at Wyoming Correctional: “Uh, drugs. Drugs of whatever kind.”

Ken Jones: “They get in. How they get in is, they don’t tell me how they get in. But they get in.”

Here is what happened:

Sunday March 16

Attica Correctional Facility

“An incarcerated individual was searched after acting suspiciously. Staff found paper on the individual and he was admitted to the infirmary. Three correction officers involved reported feeling light-headed and dizzy, with one vomiting. All three were taken to a hospital for testing.”

“Later, two incarcerated individuals were found laying on the ground by National Guardsmen. They were brought to the infirmary where a nurse administered Narcan to both before they were transported to a hospital. A sergeant and nurse involved also became nauseous and dizzy and were taken to a hospital.”

Wednesday March 19

Attica Correctional Facility

“A staff member opened an envelope containing powder that spilled out. The employee became ill and the facility followed protocols, notifying State Police, EMTs and local HAZMAT. The staff member and a nurse were transported to a hospital.”

Wednesday March 19 and Thursday March 20

Cape Vincent Correctional Facility

“3 incarcerated individuals, 1 registered nurse, 1 correction officer and 1 sergeant were administered Narcan after possible exposures to unknown substances. They were transported to hospitals for assessment and several staff members returned to duty.”

Thursday March 20

Wyoming Correctional Facility

“2 correction officers experienced lightheadedness and vomiting after escorting an intoxicated incarcerated individual to the infirmary. Shortly after, 3 more officers experienced similar symptoms. The incarcerated individual and all 5 officers were transported to hospitals. None of the officers remained on duty.”

March 20

Attica,

“An OMH nurse conducting rounds felt light-headed and nauseous from a smell in the area. As a precaution, he was sent via ambulance to a hospital.”

Friday March 21

Attica

“6 incarcerated individuals fell ill with one requiring Narcan and transport to a hospital. The other 5 remain in the infirmary. Additionally, 8 security staff began experiencing similar symptoms and were transported to hospitals.”

Berkeley Brean: “If you wanted to visit today could you do it?”

Ken Jones: “No. I just checked just before I talked to you. The website said Attica, Wyoming and another place, I can’t think of the name, they’re still because of the substance.”

News10NBC asked the Department of Corrections and Community Supervision if they think this is foul play or just dangerous drugs like fentanyl. They said they’re investigating and have no comment.

Investigators say sometimes paper is soaked in drugs and mailed to inmates. It got so serious in the Monroe County Jail that all letters are now photocopied and inmates only get the copies. Visitation and mail security was one of the reasons the prison guards went on strike.

AI assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News 10 uses AI