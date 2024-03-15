N.J. teen runs in honor of Sgt. Sanfratello

New Jersey teen runs in honor of Sgt. Sanfrantello

A young runner from New Jersey ran Thursday night in honor of Sgt. Thomas Sanfratello, the Genesee County Sheriff’s sergeant who died in the line of duty Sunday.

It’s part of the Running 4 Heroes program that takes place nationwide.

Morgan, a 13-year-old from Brick Township, New Jersey, says she has wanted to be a police officer since she was 6 years old. And every year on her birthday, she does fundraisers that help police agencies around the country.

“When I was younger, I’ve always wanted to be a K9 officer, so I’ve done a lot of fundraisers every year for my birthday, to raise money for bulletproof vests, and medical trauma kits for K9s and stuff like that,” she said. When asked to run for Sgt. Sanfratello, she said, “It’s something that I couldn’t turn down. Because I know how much it means to these families, and it means so much to me to be able to give back to them.”

In the past seven years, she has raised more than $15,000.