NAMI and Mental Health Association of Rochester offer no-cost mental health programs

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Mental health has been a major concern for many following the death of a 15-year-old girl who took her own life on Monday at the School of the Arts.

For those who cannot afford regular therapy, News10NBC found free mental health resources available in Rochester.

Organizations like the Mental Health Association of Rochester and the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) offer support for those in need.

Tosalin Wilson from the Mental Health Association said, “We found that it is extremely important for these programs to be available for people, because a lot of individuals do not have insurance.”

Beth Winslow-D’Amico from NAMI highlighted the variety of support groups they offer.

“We have a family support group for people who have loved ones living with mental illness, or who are caregivers,” said Winslow-D’Amico. They also provide peer support groups, LGBTQ support, and are developing a youth suicide bereavement support group.

Addressing the stigma around mental health, Wilson said, “Just knowing that it is okay to not be okay and is okay to come in and speak to someone, we try to make it as barrier free as possible.”

These organizations aim to provide a supportive environment for those hesitant to seek therapy by offering peer support from individuals with lived experiences.

