Naming contest open for next generation of peregrine falcons in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Want a chance to name one of the three baby falcons that live in Downtown Rochester? Well falcon fans can submit name recommendations until May 14.

Nova, the peregrine falcon who has been using the nesting box atop the Times Square Building in Rochester since 2022, hatched three eggs at the end of April.

Falcons have been nesting on Rochester’s buildings since 1998, when the first falcons began using the nesting box on Kodak Tower. The city got its second nesting box, on the Times Square Building, in 2008.

A livestream on the Rfalconcam’s website of the falcons shows you the nesting box and the surrounding area.

To make a name submission or to learn more about the criteria, click here.