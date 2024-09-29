Naples Grape Festival celebrates grape industry with pie contest and more

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The 63rd annual Grape Festival is underway on Sunday in the Village of Naples, featuring a grape pie contest and a craft beverage garden with 17 area wineries and craft breweries.

It began on Saturday and runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Memorial Town Hall and Naples High School. Over 100 vendors of food and fine arts are there along with several live bands.

Elizabeth Mosher, who entered the grape pie contest, says the festival is a great way to celebrate the Finger Lakes’ grape industry.

“It’s just a really good way to promote what this whole region is about: grapes. And grape pies are huge in Naples and it’s just a fun thing to be a part of,” she said.

You can see more details on the festival here. Tickets are $20 per person for the craft beverage garden and it includes a festival monogrammed wine glass.