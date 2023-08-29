Naples man charged with DWI from July crash with child inside vehicle

YATES COUNTY, N.Y. — A Naples man faces driving while intoxicated and other charges stemming from a July crash on State Route 245, in which a 13-year-old was riding in the vehicle.

Gregory S. Johnson, 40, was charged Monday, Aug. 28, with DWI common-law, aggravated DWI with child in the vehicle and endangering the welfare of a child, as well as moving from land unsafely and uninspected vehicle. The charges come at the end of an investigation into a July 9 crash.

According to the Yates County Sheriff’s Office, Johnson’s vehicle left the east side of Route 245, near Parish Hill Road, at around 5:41 p.m. July 9. It struck a tree stump and overturned. Johnson was taken to the hospital by Naples Ambulance for his injuries, and a 13-year-old passenger was checked over by EMS workers and released to a parent.

Johnson was released to answer the charges later in Italy Town Court.