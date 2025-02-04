Naples school bus driver accused of carrying unloaded rifle on bus with students inside

NAPLES, N.Y. — A Naples school bus driver is accused of carrying an unloaded rifle on a bus while 12 students were inside on Monday.

New York State Police got reports that a man had bought a rifle at a store and drove away on a school bus. Ontario County sheriff’s deputies and troopers pulled the bus over on State Route 247 in Gorham. Troopers say they found the rifle under a seat, in its original package.

David Ferry, 57, is charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon on School Grounds and Endangering the Welfare of a Child. He was given a ticket to appear in Gorham Town Court later in February. On Facebook, the Naples Central School District said he’s no longer an employee.

District officials responded to the scene. Troopers say there was never any threat to Naples students or staff and no indication that Ferry intended to carry out violence.