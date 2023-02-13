Narcan wall units to be installed in Steuben County

BATH, N.Y. -Twenty one Emergency Overdose wall units of Narcan are being installed in key locations across Steuben County. Four wall units will be installed in Corning Community College and will be placed in other areas of the county with higher-than-normal overdose rates.

“Naloxoboxes,” as they are called, are secured metal housings that contain up to four boxes of naloxone (Narcan). Narcan is a potentially lifesaving medication designed to reverse the effects of opioid overdose. The wall units provide easy access to Narcan during a life-threatening emergency. The location of each unit requires community partners willing to monitor the units and contact members of the Opioid Committee when the unit needs to be refilled.

People who are taking high doses of opioid medications prescribed by a doctor, those who take a combination of benzodiazepines (tranquilizers) and opioids, people who use illicit opioids like heroin, and people who use other drugs that could be laced with fentanyl, should have Narcan available.

To become a trained opioid responder, please contact Connie Terry here. Small and large group training is available in-person and virtually.