NASA: Astronauts will return to orbit the moon after 50-year hiatus

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Artemis II crew was announced by NASA and the RMSC held a live-streaming event for children and their families to watch on Monday.

This announcement was inspirational for students like third-grader Kay.

“One day I just hope I’ll be able to join Nasa,” Kay said.

This announcement comes during the museum’s space week.

“So kids today are part of this Artemis generation. These are the kids that will grow up dreaming of space, seeing us land on the moon again. That hasn’t happened for several generations,” Eclipse Partnership Coordinator Dan Schneiderman said.

It’s the first time astronauts are returning to the moon’s orbit in over 50 years and it will be a history making journey for it’s the first time the mission will include a woman and person of color.

“This is just the beginning of us slowly working our way out to Mars,” Schneiderman said.

Kay found the announcement so interesting he stayed to watch even as his family went to explore the rest of the museum.

“Me and one of my friends at school are even playing around with rocket designs. Me and him are even learning a little bit of physics,” Kay said.

And it’s something Schneiderman hopes will excite a new generation about space as kids like Kay watch history in the making.

The mission is set to launch in 2024.