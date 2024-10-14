Local and national averages for gas rise slightly

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Both Rochester’s average and the national average for gas have risen slightly in the past week, according to AAA.

Rochester’s average jumped by a cent to land at $3.38 per gallon. That remains higher than the national average of $3.20 per gallon, which rose by three cents.

In the past four weeks, however, both Rochester’s average and the national average have fallen. Rochester’s average has fallen by 10 cents and the national average has fallen by nearly two cents.

Rochester’s average for gas on Monday is four cents higher than Buffalo’s and 12 cents higher than Syracuse’s. Elmira has the cheapest gas of any city in Upstate New York at $3.15 per gallon. You can explore gas price trends on the website for AAA.

The cheapest gas station in Rochester on Sunday was $2.79 per gallon while the most expensive was 90 cents higher, found a GasBuddy’s survey. You can find the cheapest local stations through this link to GasBuddy.