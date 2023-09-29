National Coffee Day: Deals at Dunkin’ and Tim Hortons in Rochester area

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Friday is National Coffee Day and at least two coffee franchises in the Rochester area are offering deals.

In addition, Dunkin’ is donating 400 pounds of coffee on Friday morning to Foodlink as part of “Runs for Coffee”, charitable partnership between Dunkin’ and the Rochester Red Wings. This season, Dunkin’ pledged to donate one pound of coffee to Foodlink for every run scored at home by the Red Wings.

Here are some of the deals:

Dunkin’

Dunkin’ locations across Western New York are offering a free hot or iced medium coffee with the purchase of any other beverage or bakery item.

Tim Hortons

Customers can get a free hot or iced medium coffee with any purchase of $3 or more if they’re part of the Tim’s Rewards Members program, which is free to join.