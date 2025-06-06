National Donut Day: Honoring first responders and special deals at local businesses

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It’s the day donut lovers have been waiting for. National Donut Day is Friday, a day the Salvation Army created nearly 90 years ago to honor the “Donut Lassies”, its members who served donuts to soldiers during World War I.

The Salvation Army continues to honor heroes on National Donut Day, including locally. The Salvation Army of Greater Rochester will partner with Donuts Delite to deliver donuts to local fire departments and emergency care centers. Here are some deals offered locally for National Donut Day:

Donuts Delite in Rochester

Donuts Delite on Culver Road will give out a free apple fritter a la mode to each customer with every purchase, while supplies last. The store opens at 6 a.m.

Ridge Donut Cafe in Rochester

Ridge Donut Cafe on Portland Avenue is holding a celebration on Friday with a magician performing from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Everyone at the store will get a free fry cake donut, no purchase necessary. The store is also offering a salted caramel for one day only. The donut is made with homemade caramel icing, sprinkled with sea salt, and drizzled with more caramel.

Sunny’s Donuts and Cafe in Williamson

Sunny’s Donuts and Cafe on State Route 104 in Williamson is offering a free donut with a purchase of a beverage. The deal excludes fritters and cannoli donuts.

Golden Harvest Bakery & Cafe in Rochester

Golden Harvest Bakery & Cafe on Jefferson Avenue is offering a free glazed donut per customer. The person must be present to get a free donut.