National Grid reports 4,400 outages in Monroe County and 2,000 in Orleans County

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — National Grid is reporting 4,400 power outages in Monroe County and 2,000 power outages in Orleans County on Friday morning.

According to the utility provider’s website, in Monroe County, most of the outages are in Hamlin with a total of 3,831 as of 5 a.m. There are also 572 in Clarkson.

In Orleans County, most of the outages are in Kendall with a total of 1,326 as of 5 a.m. There are also 379 in Murray and 343 in Carlton. The website says the estimated time of restoration is 7:15 a.m.

RG&E and NYSEG’s websites are not reporting any major outages. News10NBC has reached out to National Grid for information on the cause of the outages and is waiting to hear back.