National Guard members arrive to help Rochester’s asylum seekers
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — National Guard members arrived in Rochester on Friday morning to help the more than 50 asylum seekers staying at the Holiday Inn downtown.
In total, 108 National Guard members will support asylum seekers in four sites across Monroe and Erie counties.
Monroe County Executive Adam Bello called in the National Guard to help with tasks like delivering food and supplies to families. A command center has been created to report and address issues in both counties.
New York State is paying for the National Guard. Tune into News10NBC at 4 p.m. for the latest details.
