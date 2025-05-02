National Guard teaches community members how to prepare for emergencies

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The City of Rochester held a free class on Thursday night to help people prepare in case of an emergency, like a natural disaster or house fire.

The Citizen Preparedness Training Program took place at the David Gantt R-Center on North Street. Members of the New York National Guard gave instructions on how to prepare for all sorts of emergency situations. Organizers say it’s all about making Rochester a safer place to live.

“They’ll talk about various forms of events,” said Fred Rion, director of emergency management for the City of Rochester. “So there’s weather-related events. They talk about fire. They talk about other types of events and what citizens can do to be prepared for those events: take care of themselves, take care of their neighbors, take care of the community.”

Everyone who came got a free backpack full of emergency supplies, including batteries, flashlights, and blankets. The city plans to schedule more of these training programs later this year.

AI assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News10NBC uses AI