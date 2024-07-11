National Warplane Museum honors aviation legacy at Geneseo Airshow

GENESEO, N.Y. — The United States Air Force Air Combat Command F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team arrived Thursday at the National Warplane Museum in preparation for the 2024 Geneseo Airshow. The event will showcase the unparalleled capabilities of the F-22 Raptor, one of the world’s most advanced fighter aircraft.

Upon arrival at Rochester International Airport, the F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team was greeted by the National Warplane Museum’s flagship aircraft, a historic C-47 known as Whiskey-7. The aircraft played a significant role during World War II, flying over Normandy on D-Day. This symbolic meeting between past and present serves as a tribute to the rich history of aviation and the ongoing legacy of air combat excellence.

Attendees will have the unique opportunity to witness the power and agility of the F-22 Raptor up close, as well as enjoy a variety of other performances and exhibits that celebrate aviation history.

Gates open Saturday, July 13, and Sunday, July 14 at 8:30 a.m., with the airshow starting at about 10 a.m. Tickets are selling out fast and are available here.