National Wear Red Day brings awareness of health threat facing women

ROCHESTER, N.Y. The American Heart Association says one in three women die of heart disease, but that’s one too many. This year’s theme is ‘Be the Beat.’ The hope is you learn the two steps needed to help save a life. Call 911 and when administering CPR, push hard and fast in the center of the chest.

To raise awareness, buildings and landmarks will be illuminated red across our region tonight. Some of those include Rochester City Hall, Strong Hospital and the Fairport Lift Bridge.