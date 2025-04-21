National Work Zone Awareness Week highlights highway worker safety

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – New York State is launching a new public awareness campaign highlighting highway workers and urging drivers to slow down, stay alert, and drive safely through work zones. They are reminded to follow the state’s Move Over Law to protect roadside workers and other motorists.

As the construction season kicks off, these efforts highlight National Work Zone Awareness Week, which is celebrated from April 21-25. The national theme is “Respect the zone so we all get home.”

In 2024, there were more than 156 crashes in Thruway work zones, resulting in one death and 30 injuries. Distracted driving, following too closely, an unsafe lane change, or disregarding traffic warning signs caused the majority of the crashes.

Two Thruway Authority employees died and another was seriously injured in separate incidents while working on the New York State Thruway. In its 70-plus-year history, 22 Thruway employees have been killed while on the job.

In 2024, 322 cars entered the New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) work zones. This resulted in the deaths of two drivers and 138 injuries to highway workers and the public. A total of 58 NYSDOT workers have died on the job across New York State since 1939.

State landmarks will light up orange on Wednesday to honor highway workers.