Nationally recognized civil rights attorney Ben Crump to speak at Rochester forum on educational crisis

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Nationally recognized civil rights attorney Ben Crump is set to visit Rochester. He will speak at a forum on January 18 at Olivet Church on Adams Avenue.

The focus of Crump’s visit is to address the educational crisis in Rochester and explore potential solutions.

The forum will run from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. It is free and open to the public.

