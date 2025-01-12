Nation’s top aerial skiers compete at Bristol Mountain

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

BRISTOL, N.Y. – Bristol Mountain hosted the 2025 Toyota U.S. Freestyle Aerial National Championship on Saturday.

Top aerial skiers nationwide competed for the coveted National Champion title. Athletes took to the skies, executing elaborate jumps and reaching impressive heights. Competitors were evaluated on amplitude, form, and landing.

Winter Vinecki was crowned the Women’s National Champion. Karenna Elliott secured 2nd place, and Tasia Tanner finished in 3rd place.

Connor Curran emerged as the Men’s National Champion. Justin Shoenefeld claimed the 2nd place slot, with Rochester native, Olympic Gold Medalist, and former Bristol Mountain Freestyle Team Member Chris Lillis, taking home 3rd place honors.