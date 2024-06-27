Navigate MD, website to help people with disabilities, holds fundraiser

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Parents of children with developmental disabilities know how hard it can be to find proper resources online. That’s why one local mother hosted a fundraiser to support her new project, a website called Navigate MD.

Navigate MD provides services to people with disabilities and their families by connecting them with medical providers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and other specialty resources.

Kristi Schworm, the woman behind it, held a fundraiser on Sunday at Pomona at Blue Barn in Hilton. Over 25 organizations attended and there was loads of fun for kids, including bounce houses, a velcro wall, and a dunk tank.

As a parent of a child with developmental disabilities, Schworm hopes her website will make a real difference.

“And we really struggled to find the services for her. And not just services, but recreational activities and places where she could feel like she belongs,” Schworm said. “It’s really rewarding to know that you know I could be making a difference for somebody else in a similar situation.”

Navigate MD is not yet active, but you can join the wait list here.

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News 10 uses A.I.