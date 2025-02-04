Navy Chief Petty Officer from East Rochester hoping for a Chiefs Super Bowl loss

EAST ROCHESTER, N.Y. — An East Rochester native and Navy Chief Petty Officer, Cody Pacher, is sharing his thoughts on the upcoming Super Bowl.

A dedicated Buffalo Bills fan, it’s no surprise Pacher is rooting for the Philadelphia Eagles in the big game.

He expressed his preference clearly, stating, “Anybody but the Chiefs – go Eagles.”

Pacher doesn’t want to see the Kansas City Chiefs claim their third Super Bowl victory.

Looking forward to the big game? Click here for what you need to know.

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News10NBC uses A.I.