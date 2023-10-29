Naz honors late field hockey player during game for cancer awareness

Naz honors late field hockey player

PITTSFORD, N.Y. — Nazareth University’s women’s field hockey team honored one of its own Saturday afternoon before a home crowd.

Former Nazareth field hockey player Mya Maloof was remembered during Nazareth’s cancer awareness game.

Maloof, a four-year starter for the Golden Flyers, passed away peacefully at her home in August from cancer. Mya’s family were led onto the field by coach Tarah Christenson before the game for a special ceremony.

Coach Christenson gave Mya’s family the jersey that she wore on the field, and honored her by raising a flag with her number 14 above the field. It will fly at all Nazareth field hockey games moving forward.

“Raising the flag is in remembrance of Mya — honoring her memory in one of the most permanent ways that we can and having a flag being raised, you know, blowing in the wind high up over our game field every home game from today, moving forward,” says Christenson.

Mya earned her Master’s just before her passing and was awarded the very first Nazareth University diploma. Donations collected at Saturday’s game are going to the Wilmot Cancer Center in her remembrance.