PITTSFORD, N.Y. — Nazareth University is celebrating its first graduating classes — as a university.

Photographer and alumnus Manuel Rivera-Ortiz will speak Friday night at the graduate commencement ceremony, which is livestreaming here.

Nazareth’s undergraduate commencement ceremonies are set for Saturday at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Nazareth College became Nazareth University in 2023