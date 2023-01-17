Nazareth College holds annual MLK celebration

ROCHESTER, N.Y. Nazareth College held an MLK Day commemoration Monday just days after sending a group of students, faculty and staff on a civil rights journey.

Around 30 people traveled to Alabama, Mississippi and Tennessee to walk in the footsteps of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and other prominent civil rights activists. The group met with activists, historians and scholars to gain a deeper understanding of segregation and how it is still being felt today.

“We are very committed to being active partners and lifting all in our community,” Nazareth College President Elizabeth Paul said. “We are doing that kind of partnership all throughout the greater Rochester community but really all around the world. We emphasize strongly experiential learning. Our students are out in real-world situations applying their knowledge and expertise to doing good in our world.”

The theme of this year’s event was Roots for Change: Approaches to Social Justice Action.