Nazareth University hosts Annual Women in Music Festival

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Nazareth University School of Music hosted the third annual Women in Music Festival, March 7-10, at Nazareth and Buffalo State University, featuring Composer-in Residence Lori Laitman, the Greater Rochester Women’s Philharmonic under the direction of Nancy Strelau, and faculty and student performers from area colleges.

Festival events and activities included concerts, master classes, panel discussions, and a film screening at the Little Theatre.