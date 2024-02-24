Nazareth University hosts third annual ‘Festival of Inclusion’

PITTSFORD, N.Y. — Community organizations and advocates are coming together as a part of this year’s Festival of Inclusion at Nazareth University.

The festival is meant to create an interactive day of fun and acceptance, and will include over 80 interactive stations from food trucks, adaptive equipment demos, sports activities, a photo booth, and more.

For a list of all the community organizations involved in the event Saturday, click here.

The free event starts at 11 a.m. at Nazareth’s Golisano Training Center and runs until 2 p.m. Here’s a map provided by the festival to find the training center on campus.