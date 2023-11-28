Nazareth University will hold free physical therapy clinic on Dec. 4
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The York Wellness and Rehabilitation Institute at Nazareth University will hold free physical therapy heath assessments on Monday, Dec. 4.
The clinic will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. It’s a partnership between the New York Chapter of the American Physical Therapy Association (APTA New York) and Nazareth University.
The clinic is part of the Access to Health campaign, which seeks to inform the public that physical therapy is available to nearly everyone in New York State without a referral from a primary care physician. During the clinic, people can:
- Talk about the types of treatments available.
- Provide a limited physical therapy assessment and treatment, along with an assessment of any mobility devices (walkers, knee braces, etc.) currently being used.
- Talk about mobility impairments such as reaching, bending, lifting, and balance including how they are treated and exercises and stretches that can provide daily relief.
- Get information on how New York State affords people the ability to directly access physical therapy services without a referral from their primary care physician.