Nazareth University’s Women in Music Festival returns on Thursday
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The annual Women in Music Festival, a celebration of women composers that takes place both at Nazareth University and Buffalo State University, returns on Thursday.
The festival runs through Sunday and its hosted by the Nazareth University School of Music. It not only includes concerts but also master classes, panel discussions, and a film screening at the Little Theatre. The goal is to inspire dialogue and collaboration in both Rochester and Buffalo.
Most of the events are free and you can learn more here. Here is a schedule for the events at Nazareth University:
Thursday
- A student concert takes place at the Wilmot Recital Hall from 12:10 to 1 p.m.
- The Lori Laitman Masterclass takes place at Wilmot Recital Hall from 4 to 6 p.m. Students from Nazareth, Webster Thomas High School, and Eastridge High School will perform.
- Screening of the documentary “Maestra” and panel discussion at the Little Theatre from 7 to 8:30 p.m.