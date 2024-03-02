Nazareth University’s Women in Music Festival returns on Thursday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The annual Women in Music Festival, a celebration of women composers that takes place both at Nazareth University and Buffalo State University, returns on Thursday.

The festival runs through Sunday and its hosted by the Nazareth University School of Music. It not only includes concerts but also master classes, panel discussions, and a film screening at the Little Theatre. The goal is to inspire dialogue and collaboration in both Rochester and Buffalo.

Most of the events are free and you can learn more here. Here is a schedule for the events at Nazareth University:

Thursday