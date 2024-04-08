NBC News Capitol Hill correspondent in Rochester for eclipse

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – NBC News Capitol Hill correspondent Ryan Nobles chose the Rochester area as his pick to view the solar eclipse.

The journalist is actually very familiar with the area as he went to college at SUNY Brockport. He was even an intern at Channel 10!

It’s interesting, seven years ago when my kids were a little bit smaller, we kind of made a decision to pile in the car and drive to South Carolina to see the total eclipse then, and we had an amazing time, it was such a great family event. I remember thinking then seven years ago because we had so much fun and realizing that it was going to go right throught the town that I went to college in,” said Ryan Nobles.

He will be part of NBC News Special Eclipse Coverage on Monday.