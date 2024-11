ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Nearly 2,000 homes and businesses, mostly in Greece and Ogden, have lost power on Friday morning.

RG&E is reporting about 1,000 homes without power in Odgen and 600 homes without power in Greece as of 7 a.m. There are also some outages in Parma and Irondequoit. You can see the latest numbers here.

National Grid is reporting 76 outages. You can see the latest numbers here.