ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Nearly 2,000 homes and businesses are without power in Monroe County on Monday.

There are about 1,700 RG&E customers without power in Monroe County, mostly on the east side including 930 in Irondequoit. Pittsford and Mendon are also hard-hit areas. You can see the latest numbers here.

There are also 200 National Grid customers without power, mostly in Clarkson. You can see the latest numbers here.