Almost 2K people gather at MCC for walk and run to support American Heart Association

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Nearly 2,000 people gathered at Monroe Community College for the Rochester Heart Walk and Run on Saturday morning. News10NBC’s Brett Davidsen was the emcee of the event.

The Heart Walk is a family-friendly event aimed at enhancing access to CPR training and increasing funding for vital research. Organizers said every walker who joins and every dollar donated means more lives saved.

“Alright, so cardiac disease impacts so many people, and I think that we all know someone who has been impacted by cardiac disease,” said an official. “We’re focused this year on creating a nation of lifesavers. So this event is really focusing on creating that community here in Rochester.”

The Heart Walk and Run raised more than $400,000. The money will support the American Heart Association’s mission of saving lives.

