Nearly 300 compete in Special Olympics events in Webster

WEBSTER, N.Y. — Nearly 300 athletes got their game face on Saturday as they competed in the Upstate Fall Classic Special Olympics New York.

They competed in three different sports — softball, soccer and a cross-country 3K and 5K. Tom Adams won Coach of the Year, and his son Zach also competed in the games.

“I would say being out here is like sweet. We’re out here having fun, the sun’s out, we’re all enjoying the weather out here. We’re out here to do our best and hopefully take home the gold,” Zach said.

The Special Olympics of New York trains 45,000 athletes year-round and is one of the largest state chapters in the country.