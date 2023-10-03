Need a sign to quit smoking? Here it is

Signs are now in stores across the country with a message highlighting the health effects and addictiveness of smoking.

They’re up in stores that sell cigarettes because of a federal court order that went into effect Oct. 1.

They will be up until July 2025.

The hope is that the signs will give people the extra nudge to quit.

The New York State Smokers Quitline provides quit coaching and access to free nicotine replacement therapy medications. Call 1-866-NY-QUITS.