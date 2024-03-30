Neighbor reacts to FBI raid of Biotechnica, arrest of Vincenzo Cilino

Neighbor reacts to arrest of man in FBI-led raid

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A neighbor of the man taken into custody Thursday afternoon in an FBI raid at 214 Andrews St. said she is glad authorities have gotten involved.

Vincenzo Cilino, 24, was taken into custody when the FBI led the multi-agency raid at his business in the building, Biotechnica.

Vanessa Incardone, who has an apartment in the building, said that she has long been filing complaints about the noises coming from the business.

“Even as recently as a couple of Sundays ago. he woke me up at 7 o’clock on a Sunday morning screaming,” Incardone said.

Incardone said that living above Biotechnica — which makes equipment and products for hydroponics — for the last two years has been a nightmare.

“Tuesday evening I received a call from an investigator with the FBI and they asked me dozens of questions about him, what led me to call the police. They asked me about the building layout. They asked me about his car. Very, very detailed things which made me feel like ‘oh, they’ve been watching him,'” Incardone said.

That’s why Incardone said she wasn’t shocked to receive a doorbell call from investigators on Thursday.

“I had a man with giant gun, who I assume was SWAT, ring my doorbell camera and ask me if I was home. And I said no. And he said, ‘Okay, well, you’re not going to be able to come here for several hours so make other accommodations,” Incardone said.

When the FBI showed up to the to take Cilino into custody on Thursday, Rochester Police and state troopers were with them – along with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).

In less than 30 minutes, investigators evacuated the building for the rest of the day.

Incardone said that she had received a letter signed by Cilino containing threatening statements, which was taped to her door.

While Incardone said that she is comforted that authorities arrested Cilino, she is disturbed that he apparently has been released on bail. He is not in the Monroe County Jail roster of inmates.

“In the letter he threatens me for interrupting his rituals, that he’s saving the world by feeding people in Africa, that he knows people in high places who could bring harm to me. So naturally, I called the police,” Incardone said.

Both Biotechnica and the property owner – Anthony Cilino – have been contacted for comment but have not responded.