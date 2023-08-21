Neighbors concerned over shooting in Greece; Will meet tonight to share concerns

GREECE, N.Y. — Police have not made any arrests in a shooting on Lyncourt Park in Greece over the weekend.

Meanwhile, neighbors are holding a meeting tonight hoping to prevent this from happening again.

People here are rattled after an 18-year-old was shot on Saturday.

Greece Police were called just after 8 p.m. Saturday to Lyncourt Park, which is in a neighborhood off of Latta Road. They found evidence of a shooting. A short time later, they learned a victim had shown up at Unity Hospital. that man, who is 18, lives in the city of Rochester. Police say he was shot during a house party on Lyncourt Park.

Neighbors say a bullet even went through a nearby home. They’re meeting tonight because of their concerns.

The meeting will start at 6 p.m. at the corner of Shorecliff Drive and Summit Hill.