Neighbors discuss safety, fears after weekend shooting in Greece

GREECE, N.Y. – People living in a Greece neighborhood are talking about what to do after someone was shot Saturday and a bullet went flying into a home.

They want something done before someone else gets hurt.

Neighbors who live near Shorecliff and Summit Hill drives are meeting Monday night. The neighborhood off of Latta Road is normally quiet, but was disrupted by gunfire Saturday night, leaving homeowners rattled.

Greece Police say a house party on Saturday night not only led to the wounding of an 18-year-old but also someone’s home getting struck by gunfire.

Brendan Bulson is one of the meeting organizers.

“There’s a lot of people who are really scared,” he said. “I talked to a bunch of neighbors over the past two days. Some said they were hiding down in their basement when we were informing people about the meeting tonight. Some people were scared to answer the door. So there’s a lot of fear going on right now.”

The victim is expected to recover. Police say he and others they have interviewed have not cooperated with their investigation. News10NBC has reached out to Greece Police for an update on the case.