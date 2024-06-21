Neighbors give input on making a vital Monroe Avenue

People voice ideas for a vital Monroe Avenue

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Neighbors along Monroe Avenue are looking to bring life back to one of Rochester’s most iconic streets. They want to hear from people in the neighborhood and rolled out a survey Thursday looking for feedback.



“We don’t just want Monroe Avenue folks to take this survey. We don’t just want the neighborhoods. We want every human being who sees this … to go ahead and fill out this survey for us,” said Jennifer Plunkett, owner of Aaron’s Alley.



The plan: Bringing vitality back to Monroe Avenue, one survey at a time.



“Give their input. What they love about Monroe Avenue. What they think is missing about Monroe Avenue. So that once we gather all of that, it will give us a better foundation to go forward with our city, our county, and our state,” Plunkett said.



It’s why Plunkett joined other business owners and neighborhood associations in launching the Monroe Avenue Revitalization Coalition (MARC) Input Initiative.



“People like to be in the city and they like to see galleries, and boutiques, and cafes. It’s something you don’t get much in the suburbs,” said Molly Wolf, who lives along Monroe Avenue.



Wolf joined others braving the heat to give their feedback about what could bring Monroe Avenue back to life — a plan that includes business growth and safety.



“Oh, I think it could always be safer and I also teach some conflict resolution through art,” Wolf said.



The survey is accessible online now through August 31, with a link soon to go up here. After ideas are collected, MARC organizers say tangible projects will be pitched and put into motion.

All things neighbor Dean Clayton says he looks forward to.



“It always been a vibrant community I think it’s a good thing. I think it will make the neighborhood stronger,” said Dean Clayton, who lives along Monroe Avenue.



MARC organizers tell News10NBC they will host a town hall in the fall where they will present the results and what projects they have come up with. They hope to host the mayor and other city officials.



