Neighbors on Boardman Street find their cars damaged

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Neighbors in the Boardman Street neighborhood on Rochester’s southeast side were busy cleaning glass on the street Wednesday morning after their cars were vandalized and broken into.

Multiple cars were found with damage, mostly broken windows. Some neighbors said things weren’t even stolen from inside their cars.

“It’s just crazy how somebody can wreck somebody like that just for nothing,” said car break-in victim Walter Watkins. “You didn’t even steal anything. You didn’t even take anything. Nothing. Just to be a jerk.”

This comes after residents of East Avenue and Park Avenue found their cars vandalized on Tuesday. News10NBC has reached out to Rochester Police for more information about the damage on Boardman Street.