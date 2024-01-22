Neighbors react after Park Ave. store burglary; 3 teens arrested

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Three teens were arrested early Saturday morning after police say they stole thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from Roc Candy Supply Company.

Rochester Police responded to Park Avenue near Rowley Street at around 4 a.m. for reports of a burglary. Officers found a store’s front window broken and merchandise on the ground outside.

Investigators say around $4,000 worth of merchandise was stolen.

P.K. White said he was asleep in his apartment above Roc Candy Supply, a boutique smoke shop, when the burglars broke in.

“There were a couple of guys in hoods and I was, and I came over here, to come downstairs, and I saw my neighbor in the stairway and he had called the cops and they were here pretty quick,” White said.

By then, White said that the people he saw running out of the store had gotten away.

But according to investigators, a short time later police found two 15 year olds and a 17-year-old from Syracuse, in possession of merchandise apparently stolen from the store.

Kalin Berg said she’s lived in apartment behind the store for three years, has always felt safe, and didn’t find out about what happened until she woke up Saturday morning.

“We didn’t hear anything. Didn’t see anything out of the ordinary until we went out in the morning and sat the windows smashed in,” Berg said.

White said was a rude awakening for neighbors in a typically quiet part of Park Avenue.

“Nothing like this has happened in a really long time. It’s not very like this part of Park Ave. This is usually a pretty nice neighborhood,” White said.