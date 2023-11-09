Neighbors react after string of armed robberies in Monroe Avenue area

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police say they’re investigating three gunpoint robberies that happened in close proximity on the city’s east side on Tuesday night.

The first robbery happened on Monroe Avenue near Belmont Street around 10:20 p.m. Then, another robbery happened 10 minutes later on Arbordale Avenue near Dorchester Road. Yet another happened just before 11 p.m. at Gaslight Lane off Blossom Road.

RPD says all three robberies happened outside and involved someone with a gun demanding personal items. According to investigators, each of the robberies were a separate crime. However, because of the close proximity and time frame, investigators are looking into whether the same person committed the robberies.

The robberies happened near Cobbs Hill Park, where Wayne Barnes works out.

“Obviously, it’s cold. You see us out here, working out. We have basketball courts. Kids are up here, ya know. So, we want to make it safe for everyone rather than making it always an issue,” Barnes said.

It’s an issue city of Rochester “Choose Wisdom” non-violence campaign member Alvin Harris said won’t be solved until people realize they have options besides violence.

“If I didn’t care about myself, then how can I care about you? So, it starts with that,” Harris said.

Harris also said he hopes that everyone will be mindful when walking around after dark.

“Gotta be more careful. Watch your surroundings. But it’s everywhere. Not only in Rochester, Buffalo, New York, Syracuse. It’s everywhere,” Harris said.