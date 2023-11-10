Neighbors react after teens indicted in Clyde-Savannah assault

WAYNE COUNTY, N.Y. – Four teens have been indicted by a Wayne County Grand Jury in connection with the assault of a teenager in a Clyde-Savannah High School locker room.

Clyde Police have been investigating the assault since Halloween. The victim is a 14-year-old boy. Police say he was assaulted in the male locker room.

The grand jury indicted three Clyde boys — ages 15, 16, and 17 — on charges of felony first-degree aggravated sexual abuse, misdemeanor first-degree hazing, and misdemeanor forcible touching. A 16-year-old from Clyde has been indicted on two counts of felony second-degree unlawful surveillance.

The victim’s parents contacted police after a recording of the assault circulated on social media, according to the department.

Neighbors like Mike Stevenson said that they are shocked to hear what happened.

“It’s a small community. News travels quick. I mean, everybody knows everybody in this town. It’s that small,” Stevenson said.

At the time, the school superintendent said the incident involved the varsity football team and happened before a practice. The superintendent canceled the rest of the season.

All four were arrested, processed, and brought to Wayne County youth court for arraignment, and an order of protection was issued.

Aiden Taft-Bavis, a graduate of Clyde-Savannah High School, said he hopes that that those involved will be brought to justice if the allegations are true.

“I hope they are able to come to the realization that what they did was wrong — which at this point, I think the community has made sure that is the case — but I just hope they learn from it,” Taft-Bavis said.

All four teens were released to their parents and will be back in court next week.

Clyde Police say the investigation remains active.